South African Army Chief Strengthens Military Ties with Russia

Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha, the South African Army Chief, has engaged in significant talks with Russian counterparts during a recent visit to Moscow. The discussions have resulted in an agreement to bolster military ties between the two nations' land forces.

During his second official visit to Russia, General Mbatha was part of a military delegation that visited military academies and defense companies following talks in the capital. The discussions at the Russian army's General Headquarters centered around joint projects aimed at enhancing combat readiness for both countries.

South Africa, striving for a non-aligned stance on the Ukraine conflict, seeks to preserve its strong relationship with Russia, a fellow BRICS member. General Mbatha's visit included paying respects at Moscow's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and meetings with Russian Colonel General Alexander Matovnikov, who praised South Africa's political and military leadership for its 'firm position' on Russia.