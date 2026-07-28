Rayo Vallecano, a prominent LaLiga team, will temporarily vacate their home ground as emergency maintenance works are undertaken at the Estadio de Vallecas. Citing safety issues and unsanitary conditions, Madrid's regional authorities declared the need for urgent action on Tuesday.

The stadium, constructed in 1976 and owned by Madrid's regional government, has been a point of contention between Rayo fans and the club's owner, Raul Martin Presa. An audit revealed alarming safety deficiencies, forcing the suspension of Rayo's concession for two to six months.

Problems identified include potential outbreaks of Legionnaires' disease and fire risks due to debris accumulation and faulty installations. Despite the club's silence on these revelations, fans face increased season ticket prices, with contingency plans in place for matches at alternative venues.