New Tariffs: Impact of Forced Labor Enforcement Probed

In a recent statement, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer asserted that President Donald Trump's new tariffs on 60 trading partners, imposed due to their alleged laxity in enforcing forced labor bans, are unlikely to have a notable economic effect.

Greer explained that the tariff rates, set at 10% or 12.5%, echo those of recent global tariffs and are limited to fewer countries than a now-expired universal 10% tariff, though they still cover 99.4% of U.S. imports. Speaking on Fox News Channel's 'Special Report with Bret Baier,' he noted, "Well, I don't think it has an impact at all," in reference to potential influences on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

Additionally, Greer highlighted ongoing efforts for a comprehensive tariff investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. This initiative, targeting the industrial capacities of 16 key trading partners including China, Vietnam, Mexico, and the European Union, may result in further tariffs. He defended the application of Section 301, citing its historical usage for addressing unjust trade practices under previous administrations.