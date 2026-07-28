France Faces Fourth Fierce Heatwave Amid Wildfire Crisis

France is facing its fourth major heatwave of the year, bringing extreme heat and drought conditions to the southwest. This exacerbates the massive wildfire in Bordeaux, causing immense pressure on firefighting teams. Temperatures in Bordeaux are forecast to reach record highs, greatly surpassing historical averages.

President Emmanuel Macron has described the situation as unprecedented, likening it to conditions unseen since World War II. Firefighters are reportedly making headway in containing the blaze, but the situation remains volatile, hinging on the efforts of personnel on the ground, according to local officials.

The wildfires have so far devastated 42,000 hectares, surpassing previous records. The fire-prone pine forests in the Landes area pose particularly dangerous conditions. As authorities work to manage the crisis, some evacuees have begun returning home, although many remain displaced amid ongoing risks and weather conditions.