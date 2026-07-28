Protests Erupt Over Constitutional Changes in DR Congo

Thousands gathered in Goma and Bukavu, DR Congo, protesting against proposed constitutional changes that may allow President Felix Tshisekedi to seek a third term. Demonstrators are concerned about the implications for democracy and the potential for increased political instability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 21:04 IST
Protests Erupt Over Constitutional Changes in DR Congo
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

Mass protests have erupted in the Democratic Republic of Congo's cities of Goma and Bukavu, as crowds voice their disapproval of potential constitutional amendments. These changes could enable President Felix Tshisekedi to pursue a third term in office.

The demonstrations highlight a growing unease among citizens who fear that such amendments could threaten the country's democratic framework. The proposal has sparked widespread concern about the potential for political unrest.

As the nation grapples with the possibility of extended presidential tenure, these rallies signify a significant public outcry, emphasizing the people's desire for democratic integrity and stability.

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