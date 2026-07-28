Sports Betting Firms' Election Expenditure Hits $72 Million
DraftKings, FanDuel, and other sports betting companies have significantly increased their spending on U.S. midterm elections, reaching $72 million so far. Meanwhile, various sports news includes player injuries, major athlete transfers, and broadcasting deals. Horton agrees to a deal with Prime Video for NHL games in Canada.
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- United States
The sports betting industry is making waves with its hefty expenditure on the U.S. midterm elections, totaling over $72 million. Major players like DraftKings and FanDuel have upped the ante as the online sports betting landscape becomes increasingly competitive.
In other news, the Pittsburgh Steelers face roster challenges as cornerback Jalen Ramsey is placed on the physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury, while past star forward Ron Duguay faces a personal health scare.
Highlighting the sports world, Zinedine Zidane's appointment as France's national coach marks a significant career milestone, while LeBron James joins the Philadelphia 76ers, signing a two-year contract after his stint with the Lakers.