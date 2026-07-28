Prime Video Scores with NHL Exclusive Streaming Deal

Rogers Communications and Amazon's Prime Video have inked a landmark 12-year sublicensing agreement, setting the stage for exclusive NHL game broadcasts on the streaming platform. The contract grants Prime Video the exclusive rights to air Wednesday night national NHL games in Canada starting with the 2026-27 season.

In addition to regular-season games, the agreement includes exclusive rights to select Stanley Cup playoff series, further expanding Prime Video’s NHL offerings in Canada. This move comes as Rogers has recently renewed its national NHL media rights through the 2037-38 season.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance audience reach and engagement for both companies, leveraging Amazon’s streaming capabilities to attract hockey fans across the nation.