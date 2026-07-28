Prime Video Scores with NHL Exclusive Streaming Deal

Rogers Communications and Amazon's Prime Video have signed a 12-year agreement, granting Prime Video exclusive rights to Wednesday night NHL games in Canada starting from the 2026-27 season. The deal includes select Stanley Cup playoff series and expands Prime Video's NHL content in Canada significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 28-07-2026 21:53 IST
Prime Video Scores with NHL Exclusive Streaming Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

Rogers Communications and Amazon's Prime Video have inked a landmark 12-year sublicensing agreement, setting the stage for exclusive NHL game broadcasts on the streaming platform. The contract grants Prime Video the exclusive rights to air Wednesday night national NHL games in Canada starting with the 2026-27 season.

In addition to regular-season games, the agreement includes exclusive rights to select Stanley Cup playoff series, further expanding Prime Video’s NHL offerings in Canada. This move comes as Rogers has recently renewed its national NHL media rights through the 2037-38 season.

This strategic partnership aims to enhance audience reach and engagement for both companies, leveraging Amazon’s streaming capabilities to attract hockey fans across the nation.

TRENDING

1
Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Takaichi's Tumbling Popularity Amid Economic Challenges

Japan
2
Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Global Oil Routes in Peril: Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz Under Siege

Yemen
3
Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore's Central Bank Shifts Monetary Policy

Singapore
4
The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

The All Blacks' Bold Squad: Fresh Faces for a Challenging Tour

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

More Money Isn't Enough: Kenya Study Reveals the Secret to Creating High-Growth Businesses

Higher Education’s GenAI Dilemma: Innovate Without Losing Integrity

Selling Online, Staying Afloat: How E-Commerce Reshapes Rural Resilience

G7’s Green Growth Puzzle: Why Clean Energy Alone Will Not Deliver a Sustainable Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026