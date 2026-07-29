Netflix Surpasses BBC As UK's Top TV Choice
Netflix has overtaken the BBC as the top choice for television viewers in the UK, according to media regulator Ofcom. The annual Media Nations report indicates that 26% of viewers now prefer the US streaming service over the 25% who still choose the BBC.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant shift in viewing habits, Netflix has surpassed the BBC as the preferred choice for UK television audiences, media regulator Ofcom revealed on Wednesday.
According to Ofcom's annual Media Nations report, 26% of viewers now opt for Netflix first, slightly edging out the BBC at 25%.
This marks a notable change in media consumption, reflecting the growing influence of streaming platforms in the entertainment industry.