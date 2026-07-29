Coordinated Cyberattack Targets Minnesota's Water Systems: A Rising Threat

More than 30 community water systems throughout Minnesota faced a coordinated cyberattack on July 26-27, prompting an investigation by the state's IT agency. This alarming event, mirroring previous intrusions connected to Iranian hackers, has heightened concerns over the security of the nation's critical water infrastructure.

Emily Zimmer, a spokeswoman for Minnesota IT Services, indicated that the attacks shared characteristics with other known cyber incidents on critical infrastructure, despite ongoing investigations preventing disclosure of specifics or formal attributions. The term 'attack' underscores the severity, indicating malicious intent from unauthorized access to these systems.

While the FBI is actively communicating with victims to resolve the situation, unresolved questions persist about the responsible parties. Previous advisories from CISA highlighted threats from Iranian-affiliated hackers targeting U.S. water systems, with the recent expansion of targeted devices raising the risk profile significantly, according to cybersecurity expert Joe Slowik.