Ofcom Challenges BT Openreach Pricing Strategy to Protect Competition

In a significant move, Britain's communications regulator, Ofcom, has taken a stand against BT Openreach's latest discount scheme. On Tuesday, Ofcom proposed blocking the new pricing plan, arguing it could jeopardize competitive dynamics within the fibre broadband sector.

The scheme suggests offering discounts up to £9.50 over the course of 30 months, a move perceived as potentially destabilizing for competitors such as CityFibre and Hyperoptic. Ofcom expressed concerns that this aggressive pricing might harm the development of network competition, enabling Openreach to use its dominant position to outcompete rivals.

Openreach, which provides critical wholesale broadband services, defends its discount strategy as a necessary measure in a competitive market environment. Meanwhile, stakeholders like Virgin Media O2 are asking for more stringent regulatory actions to ensure fair market conditions. Ofcom remains open to consultations until August 27 before finalizing its decision.