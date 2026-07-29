IT Outage Grounds American Airlines Flights Nationwide

American Airlines and its regional partners resumed flights following a nationwide pause due to an IT issue. The temporary ground stop affected numerous flights amid adverse weather conditions. By evening, systems were back online. The technical glitch led to delays and cancellations affecting many travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 05:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 05:16 IST
IT Outage Grounds American Airlines Flights Nationwide
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  • United States

American Airlines, along with its regional subsidiaries, resumed flights on Tuesday evening after a nationwide departure halt due to an IT issue. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued a ground stop as of 6:30 p.m. ET, which was lifted by 7:18 p.m.

The IT problem delayed hundreds of flights, coinciding with significant delays and ground stops at several U.S. East Coast airports caused by thunderstorms. American Airlines confirmed that systems were back online, allowing flights to depart, and apologized for the inconvenience caused to their customers.

FlightAware, a leading flight-tracking website, reported that American Airlines had delayed 30% of its flights on Tuesday, while 221 flights were canceled. Flightradar24 noted a reduction of 130 flights in the air compared to the previous week.

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