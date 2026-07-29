IT Outage Grounds American Airlines Flights Nationwide

American Airlines, along with its regional subsidiaries, resumed flights on Tuesday evening after a nationwide departure halt due to an IT issue. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had issued a ground stop as of 6:30 p.m. ET, which was lifted by 7:18 p.m.

The IT problem delayed hundreds of flights, coinciding with significant delays and ground stops at several U.S. East Coast airports caused by thunderstorms. American Airlines confirmed that systems were back online, allowing flights to depart, and apologized for the inconvenience caused to their customers.

FlightAware, a leading flight-tracking website, reported that American Airlines had delayed 30% of its flights on Tuesday, while 221 flights were canceled. Flightradar24 noted a reduction of 130 flights in the air compared to the previous week.