Major Moves and Mega Deals: A Week in Sports Business
A roundup of significant sporting deals and trades, including NBA player movements, hefty financial contracts, and broadcasting agreements. Highlights include the 76ers' strategic trade to the Clippers, Ohio State's record jersey deal with JPMorganChase, and exclusive NHL rights being snagged by Prime Video for Canadian viewers.
- Country:
- United States
In a strategic move, the Philadelphia 76ers traded Johni Broome and a 2027 draft pick to the Clippers. This trade is seen as a financial strategy to accommodate new signings, including LeBron James, while remaining under budget constraints.
The sports betting industry has sharply increased its investment in the U.S. midterm elections, exceeding $72 million. Competitors like DraftKings and FanDuel are navigating new pressures from emerging prediction markets.
Ohio State University inked a groundbreaking $17 million annual jersey patch deal with JPMorganChase, setting a new benchmark in collegiate sports sponsorships. Additionally, Amazon's Prime Video secured exclusive NHL broadcasting rights in Canada, making significant headway in sports streaming.
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