Major Moves and Mega Deals: A Week in Sports Business

In a strategic move, the Philadelphia 76ers traded Johni Broome and a 2027 draft pick to the Clippers. This trade is seen as a financial strategy to accommodate new signings, including LeBron James, while remaining under budget constraints.

The sports betting industry has sharply increased its investment in the U.S. midterm elections, exceeding $72 million. Competitors like DraftKings and FanDuel are navigating new pressures from emerging prediction markets.

Ohio State University inked a groundbreaking $17 million annual jersey patch deal with JPMorganChase, setting a new benchmark in collegiate sports sponsorships. Additionally, Amazon's Prime Video secured exclusive NHL broadcasting rights in Canada, making significant headway in sports streaming.