Senate Advances Sanctions in 'Lindsey O. Graham Act'

The U.S. Senate advanced legislation imposing sanctions on Russia, aligning with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy's visit and honoring the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The bill seeks to pressure Moscow economically and allow President Trump to impose tariffs on countries relying on Russian energy. The proposal faces opposition over tariff authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 05:19 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 05:19 IST
Senate Advances Sanctions in 'Lindsey O. Graham Act'
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In a significant legislative move, the U.S. Senate pushed forward with sweeping sanctions on Russia, coinciding with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Capitol Hill. This development serves as a tribute to the bill's author, the late Senator Lindsey Graham, renowned for his steadfast support of Ukraine amidst its prolonged conflict with Russia.

The bill, which gained a 75 to 11 procedural vote, aims at escalating economic pressure on Moscow for its Ukrainian invasion. It includes provisions for imposing harsh tariffs on nations like China and India to decrease their dependency on Russian oil. President Donald Trump has expressed support, contingent on the inclusion of Iran-related sanctions.

There are, however, concerns regarding the extent of tariff authority granted, potentially affecting import costs. While Democratic support is present, apprehensions about the bill's potential repercussions on global trade dynamics exist. The legislation, if passed, would authorize the imposition of up to 100% tariffs, targeting countries that significantly consume Russian energy resources.

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