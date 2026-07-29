Former FIFA President Blatter Criticizes World Cup Commercialization Plans

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has criticized FIFA's plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary for the World Cup, arguing it overly commercializes the sport. He contends that football belongs to the people, not executives, and warns against investors profiting at the sport's expense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-07-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 29-07-2026 21:33 IST
Former FIFA President Blatter Criticizes World Cup Commercialization Plans
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Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has voiced his opposition to FIFA's proposal to establish a $20 billion subsidiary aimed at managing the World Cup. Blatter argues that the tournament is a cultural asset that should remain in the hands of the people, not a select group of executives.

Blatter, who served as FIFA president for 17 years until 2015 and was cleared of corruption charges, criticized his successor Gianni Infantino's plan, calling it an overreach of commercialization. According to Blatter, transferring FIFA into a profit-driven organization would compromise its integrity and heritage.

The proposal has sparked outrage among football authorities worldwide, including UEFA. Blatter emphasized that football's foundational elements—clubs, players, coaches, referees, and fans—are pivotal, and the sport's administration should prioritize competition and equitable income distribution over external investor interests.

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