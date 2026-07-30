Battle for the Beaches: Free Seas vs. Lido Operators in Italy
A cultural clash brews on Italy's coast between proponents of free beach access and lido operators charging for amenities. Activists argue that paid services marginalize those unable to afford them, while operators claim they provide essential facilities. The EU urges transparency in lucrative beach concession licenses.
- Country:
- Italy
A cultural clash intensifies on Italy's coast as campaigners advocating for free beach access confront lido operators who charge for amenities like umbrellas and sun loungers. This debate highlights the tension between public accessibility and commercial interests in coastal leisure.
In Santa Severa, historical battlegrounds are evident where colorful parasols mark the division between free and paid beach areas. Simone Vincenzi, manager of the Pino al Mare lido, underscores the convenience his family-run business offers, including sun loungers, beach volleyball courts, and a children's play area.
Campaigners, led by activist Elisabetta Gallo of the Free Seas National Coordination, criticize existing concession systems for excluding less affluent beachgoers. The EU advocates for a transparent approach, though reforms remain slow. PM Giorgia Meloni's government allows current licenses until 2027, with potential extensions.
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