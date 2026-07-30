Drought Leaves Lake Brenets High and Dry: A Crisis on the Swiss-French Border

Lake Brenets, straddling the Swiss-French border, is unnavigable due to an ongoing drought hitting European waterways. Tourists and boat operations are severely affected as low water levels in the River Doubs persist. Business owners face significant losses, and experts compare the drought to Europe's worst in recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 19:28 IST
Drought Leaves Lake Brenets High and Dry: A Crisis on the Swiss-French Border
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Lake Brenets, which lies between Switzerland and France, has been rendered unnavigable as ongoing drought conditions afflict waterways throughout Europe. The picturesque site, usually bustling with summer tourists and boat activities, now stands deserted as water levels dwindle in the River Doubs that feeds it.

In a typical season, Lake Brenets hosts thousands of visitors and supports thriving boat operations. However, this season, water levels have plummeted almost 30 feet below average due to insufficient rainfall and persistent heatwaves. The drought has left dozens of boats stranded on parched mudflats, impacting local business.

Business owners like Yvan Durig of the Societe de Navigation des Brenets face financial hardships and have had to lay off staff. The continuing drought is reminiscent of severe dry spells from past decades, yet the increasing frequency of such events raises concerns about future climate impacts on the region.

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