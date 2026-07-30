AU to Address Xenophobic Violence in South Africa

The African Union plans to discuss migration after Ghana proposed to address xenophobic violence in South Africa. This initiative signifies a collective effort to tackle pressing regional issues and improve intergovernmental relations within the continent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 19:24 IST
AU to Address Xenophobic Violence in South Africa
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  • Country:
  • South Africa

The African Union has decided to engage in a wider dialogue regarding migration issues across the continent. This development was confirmed by a South African government official on Thursday, who revealed that the decision comes after Ghana proposed to discuss incidents of xenophobic violence in South Africa during an upcoming AU meeting.

This proposal by Ghana aims to bring to light the recurring incidents of xenophobia experienced by foreign nationals in South Africa, urging AU leaders to deliberate on preventative measures and improved diplomatic relations among member states.

The impending discussion is expected to highlight shared responsibilities and collaborative strategies to address the socio-political elements underpinning the migration and integration challenges faced by several African countries.

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