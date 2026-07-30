Scottish Rugby CEO Dismissal Sparks Attention

Scottish Rugby CEO Alex Williamson was sacked following an independent investigation into his conduct. Appointed in January 2025, Williamson was on leave since May. The board concluded his conduct didn't meet organizational standards. David White, CFO, steps in as interim CEO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 19:22 IST
Scottish Rugby CEO Dismissal Sparks Attention
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  • United Kingdom

Scottish Rugby's CEO, Alex Williamson, has been dismissed after an independent investigation into his conduct, according to an announcement by the organization's chair, John McGuigan, on Thursday. Williamson, who assumed the role in January 2025, was placed on leave in May.

"Today, the board of Scottish Rugby has terminated Alex Williamson's position as chief executive with immediate effect," McGuigan stated. "This decision follows the conclusion of an independent investigation into matters that came to the board’s attention earlier this year."

A spokesperson explained that the investigation's findings indicated that Williamson's conduct significantly deviated from the standards expected of the organization. Media outlets have reported that David White, the current CFO of Scottish Rugby, will serve as the interim CEO.

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