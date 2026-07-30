Bank of England Holds Steady Amid Iran War and Oil Price Volatility

On Thursday, Britain's borrowing costs dropped and sterling slipped as traders reduced their expectations for UK rate hikes. This followed the Bank of England's decision to maintain current interest rates, citing minimal impact from the Iran-related oil shock on the broader economy.

Despite one policymaker pushing for a hike, the BoE's 6-3 vote indicated a preference to hold rates at 3.75%. Governor Andrew Bailey expressed caution regarding the U.S.-Iran tensions' ramifications on energy prices and inflation, though domestic inflationary pressures appear subdued.

UK bond yields reflected these sentiments, with the two-year yield falling 12 basis points to 4.338%, marking a significant daily dip. Concurrently, sterling adjusted modestly against the dollar and euro, while Britain's FTSE 100 posted slight gains, reaching record highs.