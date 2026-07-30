Clooneys Evacuate Amid French Wildfires: A Commitment to Community

Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal, a human rights lawyer, evacuated their luxury home in Brignoles due to wildfires in southern France. Clooney emphasized their commitment to the community in a letter while expressing hope for safety. Their home was purchased in 2021 for €9 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 18:21 IST
Clooneys Evacuate Amid French Wildfires: A Commitment to Community
George Clooney
  • Country:
  • France

George Clooney, the renowned Hollywood actor, and his wife Amal, an esteemed human rights lawyer, have been forced to evacuate their luxury residence in Brignoles due to raging wildfires in the region.

Clooney communicated his concerns and support for the community in a heartfelt letter to Didier Bremond, the Mayor of Brignoles. The letter highlighted their commitment to the town and its residents, expressing hope for their safety amidst the fires.

The couple's home, nestled on a vineyard in the scenic Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region, was acquired in 2021 with an estimated value of €9 million. The Clooneys and their twins, Alexander and Ella, hold French citizenship, underscoring their deep connection to the area.

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