George and Amal Clooney Vacate Luxurious French Abode Amidst Rampant Wildfires

As wildfires rage across Southern France, George Clooney and wife Amal evacuate their opulent Brignoles residence. Meanwhile, Banijay denies interest in acquiring Lionsgate, focusing on debt reduction instead. In a tragic incident, musician Glen Hansard dies in a motorcycle crash, leaving fans and fellow artists mourning his untimely demise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2026 18:28 IST
George and Amal Clooney Vacate Luxurious French Abode Amidst Rampant Wildfires
George Clooney
  • Country:
  • France

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal have evacuated their luxurious residence in Brignoles amid escalating wildfires in Southern France, according to Clooney's publicist. Clooney addressed his concerns in a letter to Brignoles' mayor, emphasizing the urgent threat posed by the flames sweeping across the region.

In commercial developments, French entertainment titan Banijay has dismissed speculations of a Lionsgate takeover, reaffirming a strategic focus on assimilating recent acquisitions and managing mounting debts reaching over 5 billion euros.

Tragedy struck the music world as Irish artist Glen Hansard perished in a motorcycle crash. Widely celebrated for his Oscar-winning song from the film "Once," Hansard's passing prompted heartfelt tributes from peers, including Bruce Springsteen, and national leaders.

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