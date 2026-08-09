Joe Biden's Health Battle: A Family's Painful Truth

Former U.S. President Joe Biden's struggle with prostate cancer has taken a serious turn, as the disease has now spread beyond his bones, revealing the painful ordeal he continues to face. In a candid disclosure, his son, Hunter Biden, shared the distressing news during an interview with the BBC.

The revelation highlights the gravity of Biden's health situation and the personal challenges his family must navigate amidst the spotlight of public life. The information provides a rare glimpse into the former president's ongoing health battles.

Hunter Biden's interview with the BBC has opened a window on the behind-the-scenes struggles the Biden family is enduring, adding a human dimension to the public figure known globally for his political career.