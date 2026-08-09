Alliance Unfolds: The Mecca Joint Defence Pact

Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia have signed the 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement', a pact similar to NATO's Article 5. The agreement aims to bolster regional security without targeting Iran. Turkey hopes to expand the alliance, with Egypt as a potential member, and envisages significant regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 00:14 IST
Alliance Unfolds: The Mecca Joint Defence Pact
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Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia have inked a significant military alliance known as the 'Mecca Joint Defence Agreement'. On Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan clarified that while the pact is technically akin to NATO's Article 5, it is not directed against Iran. The agreement was signed on Friday amid growing regional tensions.

The alliance aims to strengthen collective deterrence, stating any armed attack against one member will be seen as an attack on all. However, Fidan emphasized that the pact commits the nations to support each other's security without specifically designating any threat. The pact opens the door for other regional countries to join, potentially including Egypt, and ensures Turkey's interest by organizing to safeguard Red Sea shipping routes.

The agreement foresees the establishment of a committee of ministers and a secretariat based in Saudi Arabia to outline operational details. Turkey, leveraging its large NATO military presence, seeks to expand the alliance further. The collaborative R4 group aims at solidifying regional cooperation while focusing on broader security concerns.

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