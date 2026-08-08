Emotional Farewell: The Passing of Jorge Messi, Father's Legacy in Soccer

The world of soccer mourns the passing of Jorge Messi, father of iconic footballer Lionel Messi, who died at the age of 68. Jorge, a pivotal figure in his son's career, succumbed to a long illness while surrounded by family in Rosario, Argentina.

His son's career began under his guidance, with the elder Messi playing a crucial role as a pillar of support and, for years, acting as his representative. Lionel Messi is expected to arrive back in Rosario on a private flight from Miami for a private wake.

Respected clubs like Real Madrid, Newell's Old Boys, and the Argentine Football Association expressed their condolences. Matches across Argentine divisions will observe a minute's silence, while players and referees will wear black armbands in tribute to Jorge Messi's lasting influence.