Emotional Farewell: The Passing of Jorge Messi, Father's Legacy in Soccer

Jorge Messi, father of football star Lionel Messi, passed away at 68 in Rosario after battling a long illness. Known for guiding his son's illustrious career, Jorge's legacy remains profound. Clubs worldwide expressed condolences, demonstrating the profound impact Jorge had on the soccer community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-08-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 08-08-2026 23:51 IST
Emotional Farewell: The Passing of Jorge Messi, Father's Legacy in Soccer
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The world of soccer mourns the passing of Jorge Messi, father of iconic footballer Lionel Messi, who died at the age of 68. Jorge, a pivotal figure in his son's career, succumbed to a long illness while surrounded by family in Rosario, Argentina.

His son's career began under his guidance, with the elder Messi playing a crucial role as a pillar of support and, for years, acting as his representative. Lionel Messi is expected to arrive back in Rosario on a private flight from Miami for a private wake.

Respected clubs like Real Madrid, Newell's Old Boys, and the Argentine Football Association expressed their condolences. Matches across Argentine divisions will observe a minute's silence, while players and referees will wear black armbands in tribute to Jorge Messi's lasting influence.

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