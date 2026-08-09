Govinda Reflects on the Legendary Aura of Rajesh Khanna and Dharmendra

Actor Govinda fondly recalled his initial meeting with the late superstar Rajesh Khanna and discussed what sets Khanna and fellow actor Dharmendra apart in the Bollywood industry. In an interview with ANI, Govinda emphasized their dedication to honing their craft over meticulously cultivating a public persona.

Govinda's first encounter with Khanna occurred during the filming of the 1990 blockbuster 'Swarg,' directed by David Dhawan. He reminisced about Khanna's gentle nature and the profound conversation they shared about destiny and divine presence, illustrating Khanna's philosophical mindset.

The Bollywood veteran spoke about Khanna's reduced media interactions during his later career stages, attributing his appeal to a distinct quality seen in few. Reflecting on the careers of Khanna and Dharmendra, Govinda noted their meticulous planning and execution, which earned them legendary status without the deliberate creation of an image.