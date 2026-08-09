Govinda Opens Up About Overcoming Grief After Mother's Passing

In a candid conversation with ANI, renowned actor Govinda shared the profound grief he experienced following his mother Nirmala Devi's death in 1996. He recounted how the immense loss drove him to the banks of the Narmada River, where, in his words, he believed he would meet her once more.

Govinda described the significant emotional turmoil he faced, profoundly impacted by his mother's demise. Nirmala Devi, an acclaimed Hindustani classical vocalist and actress, passed away on June 15, 1996. Govinda, known for his deep bond with his mother, often credits her spiritual influence for shaping his life's journey.

Reflecting on a transformative incident at the river, Govinda revealed that he considered ending his life, contemplating entering the water. However, a chance encounter with a sadhu, whom he fondly remembers as Ram Kundal, steered him back to reality. This interaction prompted Govinda to rethink his perspective on life, realizing his lasting responsibilities towards his family and children.

The actor emphasized that coming to terms with his loss was a gradual process, taking nearly two weeks. He acknowledged that this pivotal experience catalyzed his evolving outlook on stardom and the ephemeral nature of fame. Govinda expressed a shift in value, viewing films and heroism as mere manifestations of divine will, leading to a deeper understanding of life's purpose.

Govinda regards fulfilling his mother's dreams as his true achievement. Reflecting on his journey, he values serving his family and honoring the aspirations Nirmala Devi envisioned for him at 21. Currently, Govinda is set to make his cinematic return with the film 'Roopa,' marking his comeback since his last feature in 'Rangeela Raja' (2019) and an appearance in the 2022 documentary 'Naam Tha Kanhaiyalal.' (ANI)