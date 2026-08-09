Rohitashv Gour on Comedy's Evolution: A New Era of Creativity

During the Nirmal Pandey Film Festival, actor Rohitashv Gour shed light on the transformative nature of comedy and mimicry, applauding the innovation and individuality that performers bring to these art forms. Gour described comedy as an exceptionally unique discipline where artists have carved out a distinct societal role for themselves.

Highlighting the work of Sunil Grover, Gour pointed out how Grover has redefined mimicry, suggesting that a mimicry artist like him elevates the craft to genuine acting. "Sunil Grover has given a whole new dimension to mimicry; he is indeed a fine actor," Gour remarked, praising Grover's influence on the genre.

With performers pushing beyond traditional comedy confines, Gour emphasized the rich potential for fresh ideas and formats. He expressed that contemporary artists are crafting more nuanced entertainment by merging performance, characterisation, and acting, thereby expanding the art form's horizons.

Addressing student protests in Jharkhand, Gour stressed the importance of expressing viewpoints respectfully. He reminisced about his own experiences as a student protester but cautioned that the lack of civilized discourse often clouds legitimate concerns.