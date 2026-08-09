Piyush Goyal Envisions India as Global Leader by 2047 at Saint Ravidas Anniversary

Union Minister Piyush Goyal marked the 650th birth anniversary of Saint Guru Ravidas Maharaj in Mumbai with a call for India to become a 'Viksit Bharat' and a 'Vishwa Guru' by 2047. The event, part of the 'Jan Samwaad' programme, also saw the launch of the 'Kalash Vandan Abhiyan' nationwide initiative.

In discussions with reporters, Goyal noted the remarkable enthusiasm surrounding the 'Kalash Vandan Abhiyan', which he said was a testament to the government's impactful initiatives. He emphasized the participation from diverse societal segments as evidence of the ongoing transformation under Prime Minister Modi's leadership over the past 12 years.

Highlighting the significant contributions of the Charmakar community in North Mumbai, Goyal paid homage to Saint Ravidas, wishing his guidance for India's future course. He further expressed his hopes for the development of Mumbai, Maharashtra, and the entire nation to elevate India as a developed nation and global leader by 2047.

On the occasion of 'Quit India Day', Goyal also paid respects to freedom fighters, describing their sacrifices as a source of inspiration. He reiterated the government's commitment to addressing societal issues and noted India's rapid economic growth, with prosperity now reaching broader sections of the population thanks to various government schemes. (ANI)