Ullal's Muddy Monsoon: A Cultural Celebration in the Slush

In Ullal, near Mangaluru, the monsoon ushered in a distinctive celebration as locals of all ages immersed themselves in mud for the 'Kesarinalli Ondu Dina' event. Under the organization of Ullal Shree Cheerumba Bhagavathi Temple, participants gathered in a newly ploughed field to engage in traditional games, embracing the rain-soaked, earthy setting.

Dhanya, a participant, shared her joy with ANI, expressing how the event offered an opportunity to celebrate cultural roots away from the detachment of social media. 'This occasion is special for us. We are thrilled to be here, rejoicing in our heritage and the company of others,' she enthused.

Known in Tulu as 'Kesard Onji Dina,' this event is a cherished monsoon tradition in coastal Karnataka, particularly near Mangaluru and Udupi. Celebrated during the rainy Aati month from mid-July to mid-August, it features games like muddy races, Kabbadi, volleyball, tug-of-war, and pot-breaking, helping connect youth to their agricultural heritage.