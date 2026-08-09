Ullal's Muddy Monsoon: A Cultural Celebration in the Slush

The 'Kesarinalli Ondu Dina' event in Ullal near Mangaluru saw locals celebrating their cultural heritage by participating in traditional games in the mud. Hosted by Ullal Shree Cheerumba Bhagavathi Temple, the event helps disconnect from social media and reconnect with coastal Karnataka's rich farming traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 20:23 IST
Ullal's Muddy Monsoon: A Cultural Celebration in the Slush
People celebrating Kesarinalli Ondu Dina (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In Ullal, near Mangaluru, the monsoon ushered in a distinctive celebration as locals of all ages immersed themselves in mud for the 'Kesarinalli Ondu Dina' event. Under the organization of Ullal Shree Cheerumba Bhagavathi Temple, participants gathered in a newly ploughed field to engage in traditional games, embracing the rain-soaked, earthy setting.

Dhanya, a participant, shared her joy with ANI, expressing how the event offered an opportunity to celebrate cultural roots away from the detachment of social media. 'This occasion is special for us. We are thrilled to be here, rejoicing in our heritage and the company of others,' she enthused.

Known in Tulu as 'Kesard Onji Dina,' this event is a cherished monsoon tradition in coastal Karnataka, particularly near Mangaluru and Udupi. Celebrated during the rainy Aati month from mid-July to mid-August, it features games like muddy races, Kabbadi, volleyball, tug-of-war, and pot-breaking, helping connect youth to their agricultural heritage.

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