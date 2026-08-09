Federal Support Mobilized for British Columbia Wildfire Crisis

The Canadian federal government is aiding British Columbia as wildfires force thousands to evacuate. The provincial emergency has displaced about 18,000 people, prompting federal support for shelter and accommodations. International resources, including firefighters from Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico, are engaged in battling the widespread fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 20:21 IST
Federal Support Mobilized for British Columbia Wildfire Crisis
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Canadian federal government announced its support for British Columbia on Sunday as overwhelming wildfires forced mass evacuations.

In response to the provincial emergency, Federal Assistance has been approved to provide displaced residents shelter and accommodation.

International aid from Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico bolsters firefighting efforts amidst challenging conditions.

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