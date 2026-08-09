DGCA Investigates Runway Excursion Incident at Baramati Airfield

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation into a runway excursion at Baramati Airfield, Maharashtra, involving a Cessna C172 aircraft. The incident occurred during a training exercise conducted by Academy of Carver Aviation, a DGCA-approved Flying Training Organisation, on Sunday afternoon.

The aircraft, registered as VT-SEX, was being operated for a Circuit and Landing Emergencies training exercise under the supervision of Flight Instructor Capt. Chirag Shashikant Doifode, with trainee Abhijeet Jundre on board. Despite following standard procedure, the aircraft veered off the paved surface beyond the threshold of Runway 29, resulting in what officials are calling a runway excursion.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported. However, the aircraft sustained damage to its propeller, engine cowling, and nose landing gear. As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities will conduct a detailed damage assessment and share further information once available.