Jharkhand Government Considers Exam Cancellations Amid Aspirant Protests

The Jharkhand government is under pressure to address allegations of irregularities in recruitment exams as discussions with JPSC-JSSC aspirants enter a critical phase. The administration has agreed to consider cancelling pivotal exams, following intense negotiations with student representatives.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan stated post-meeting that, while the government is reviewing the cancellation of the 14th JPSC and two backlog exams, the consensus on age relaxation and type of investigative measures remains elusive. The administration proposed investigations by CID and ED into exams conducted by TDPL agency, aiming to address corruption claims.

Contentions surrounding the Combined Graduate Level examination have further fueled the debate. While aspirants demand a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry, the government suggests a judicial probe led by a retired judge. The situation remains tense as protests persist, pushing the government to act on rectifying the recruitment process.