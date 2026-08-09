Jharkhand Government Considers Exam Cancellations Amid Aspirant Protests

In Jharkhand, government talks with JPSC-JSSC aspirants resulted in a proposal to cancel key exams and investigate irregularities. Despite agreeing to some demands, student leaders maintain protests over unresolved issues related to age relaxation and inquiry preferences, highlighting ongoing dissatisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 21:15 IST
Jharkhand Government Considers Exam Cancellations Amid Aspirant Protests
Student leader Ravindra Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand government is under pressure to address allegations of irregularities in recruitment exams as discussions with JPSC-JSSC aspirants enter a critical phase. The administration has agreed to consider cancelling pivotal exams, following intense negotiations with student representatives.

Student leader Ravindra Paswan stated post-meeting that, while the government is reviewing the cancellation of the 14th JPSC and two backlog exams, the consensus on age relaxation and type of investigative measures remains elusive. The administration proposed investigations by CID and ED into exams conducted by TDPL agency, aiming to address corruption claims.

Contentions surrounding the Combined Graduate Level examination have further fueled the debate. While aspirants demand a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry, the government suggests a judicial probe led by a retired judge. The situation remains tense as protests persist, pushing the government to act on rectifying the recruitment process.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Economy

Asian Markets Surge as Oil Prices and U.S. Job Report Influence Global Econo...

United States
2
Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

Sports Recap: Triumphs, Injuries, and Farewells

United States
3
Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Global Tensions and Natural Forces: Key World Updates

Ukraine
4
NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Current US Headlines

NORAD's Quick Action, Trump's Antics, and Biden's Battle: A Dive into Curren...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Deliver by 2030? Financing, Energy and Urban Gaps Put SDG Progress Under Pressure

Power Behind the Plate: UNDP Framework Targets Inequality Across Global Food Systems

Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Rethinking Blue Jobs: World Bank Links Employment Growth with Healthy Oceans and Inclusive Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026