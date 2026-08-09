Escalating Tensions: Houthis Strike Saudi Aramco Amid Regional Instability

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, escalating tensions in the region. The attack came after Saudi Arabia signed a defense pact with Turkey and Pakistan. The incident, involving drones and missiles, did not cause injuries but heightened concerns over energy supply routes and regional security stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 21:21 IST
Escalating Tensions: Houthis Strike Saudi Aramco Amid Regional Instability
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

Yemen's Houthis, aligned with Iran, have attacked Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery, escalating tensions in the region. This act follows Saudi Arabia's defense pact with Turkey and Pakistan amid increasing instability due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

The Houthis declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, accusing the kingdom of besieging them, an allegation Riyadh denies. A fire at the refinery was quickly extinguished, with no injuries reported. This incident highlights the ongoing threat to critical Saudi infrastructure.

The attack has prompted calls for international intervention, with Yemen's government urging the U.S. to address the underlying Houthi threat. As discussions continue about securing peace in the region, the blockade on energy supplies poses a major challenge to global markets.

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