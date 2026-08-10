Taylor Swift Tunes Pulled from Political Posts
Songs by Taylor Swift were deleted from videos posted by President Donald Trump's campaign and the White House. The removal follows the use of two Swift songs in the past week. Both the White House and Swift's representatives have not responded to requests for comment.
- Country:
- United States
Taylor Swift's music has been removed from videos shared by the campaign of President Donald Trump and the official White House social media channels. This comes after the recent usage of two of the pop icon's songs.
The removal of these tracks has prompted questions, though both the White House and a representative for Swift remained unavailable for immediate comment.
The incident highlights ongoing tensions between artists and political figures regarding the use of music in political contexts.
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