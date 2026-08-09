Taylor Swift's Songs Removed from Trump Campaign Videos Amidst Social Media Clash

Taylor Swift's music was removed from videos posted by President Trump's campaign. The campaign used her songs to mock political figures and situations, drawing criticism from the artist and others in the music industry. The artist previously endorsed Trump's political rival, Kamala Harris, leading to repeated public criticism from Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 11:13 IST
Taylor Swift's Songs Removed from Trump Campaign Videos Amidst Social Media Clash
  • Country:
  • United States

Taylor Swift's music has been removed from videos shared by President Donald Trump's campaign. The campaign used the popular singer's songs to target political figures and scenarios, which led to the removal. Swift, a vocal critic of Trump, has not commented on the matter.

Swift publicly expressed her support for Trump's political opponent, Kamala Harris, leading to public backlash from Trump. The president criticized Swift on social media, fueling tensions between the two high-profile figures.

The use of Swift's songs in a political context has drawn further scrutiny from the music industry, following similar actions taken by other artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande. Trump's media team continues to use hit songs to underscore his political messages.

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