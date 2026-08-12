Solar Spectacle: Europe’s Celestial Walk of Shadows

Millions have flocked to Iceland and northern Spain to witness a rare celestial event, Europe's first total solar eclipse in nearly three decades. However, Spanish officials have cautioned the public to stay clear of regions where the soaring heatwave has exacerbated wildfire risks.

Juan Cruz, Spain's State Secretary for Science, highlighted the significance of the event, hoping it would inspire future astrophysicists. The country expects up to six million visitors in rural areas along the eclipse's path, accentuating its allure with an immediate sunset.

Spain launched a significant public safety initiative, employing 25,000 police officers and nearly 100 aircraft to ensure eclipse watchers adhere to safety guidelines and avoid fire-prone areas. Meanwhile, Iceland braced for a tourism surge, with musical performances and scientific observations planned as the moon's shadow cast its brief spell of twilight.