Ceuta and Melilla: A Perennial Sovereignty Dispute

The ongoing dispute over the sovereignty of the North African enclaves Ceuta and Melilla has resurfaced, with Morocco reiterating its claims over the territories currently controlled by Spain. Both countries have a long-standing disagreement on the issue, with Spain maintaining these regions as integral parts of its territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 20:09 IST
Ceuta and Melilla: A Perennial Sovereignty Dispute
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Spanish officials have firmly dismissed discussions on the status of Ceuta and Melilla as Spanish territories, countering Morocco's renewed sovereignty claims. The contentious issue re-emerged when Moroccan Justice Minister Abdellatif Ouahbi publicly asserted Morocco's position on these enclaves, thus rekindling a historical dispute.

Morocco's claim over Ceuta and Melilla stems from its perspective that these territories are occupied by Spain since its independence in 1956. Despite ongoing negotiations, Spain views the cities, held since the 17th and 15th centuries, as an inseparable part of its nationhood. Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles emphasized, "Any attack on Ceuta and Melilla is an attack on Spain as a whole."

The situation intensified during the July border crisis when 72,000 migrants crossed into Ceuta, resulting in multiple fatalities. Spain appreciates Morocco's efforts in migrant repatriation but remains unwavering in protecting its territorial integrity. Meanwhile, Morocco has heightened border security amid online calls for a renewed crossing attempt in August.

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