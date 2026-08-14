Creative Industries Struggle as Gulf Economies Face Turmoil

The Gulf, once a thriving hub for Lebanese creatives, is witnessing an economic downturn exacerbated by regional conflict. This shift is leaving Lebanon's creative professionals grappling with uncertainty and income declines.

Creative Space Beirut (CSB), a fashion institution that offers free education to underprivileged students, has found itself particularly vulnerable. Heavily reliant on Gulf-based donations and partnerships, CSB is now faced with dwindling support as donors prioritize their survival. With funding sufficient only for the coming months, CSB is turning to crowdfunding to sustain its mission.

The far-reaching effects of Gulf economic struggles extend beyond individual institutions. Lebanese professionals report drastic income reductions as Gulf clients delay payments and cut budgets. Amidst the challenges, the creative landscape of Lebanon—inextricably linked to the Gulf—scrambles to navigate the turbulent economic environment.