Remembering Hayden Panettiere: A Shining Star's Legacy

Hayden Panettiere, an accomplished American actress celebrated for her roles in popular television series such as 'Nashville' and 'Heroes,' has died at the age of 36. U.S. media outlets, including ABC News, reported the news citing a statement from her father.

'It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her—and to the millions who watched her onscreen,' quoted her father, Alan 'Skip' Panettiere.

Panettiere, a former child actor, rose to fame as Claire Bennet in NBC's 'Heroes' and earned Golden Globe nominations for her role in 'Nashville.' News of her death was not immediately elaborated upon, nor did her agency respond to inquiries for further comment.