Japan's Economic Growth Faces Hurdles: Impact of West Asia Conflict

Japan's economy experienced an annual growth rate of 1.1% during the April to June period, marking a second consecutive quarter of expansion. However, this growth lagged behind the anticipated 2.0% rate, as revealed in government data released on Monday. The West Asia conflict has notably impacted business investment and household spending.

In quarterly terms, the gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.3%, which was lower than the predicted 0.5%. A boost from exports only partially mitigated the impact of weakened domestic demand. Year-on-year, the economy saw a 0.7% increase, driven largely by private consumption, despite it being tempered by a rising cost of living.

The Middle East conflict especially affected energy prices, raising uncertainties for both consumers and businesses. This period was the first full quarter to reflect the Iran conflict's economic impact, notably pushing a 57.3% drop in crude oil import volume as shipments through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupted, resulting in a trade deficit for Japan.