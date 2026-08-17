Disney's D23 Unveils Kingdom Hearts 4 and New X-Men Cast Amid Tragedy

Disney's D23 event previewed 'Kingdom Hearts 4' and revealed a new 'X-Men' cast. The event highlighted Disney's major entertainment ventures but was overshadowed by the tragic death of actress Hayden Panettiere. Known for her roles in 'Nashville' and 'Heroes,' she passed away at age 36.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 10:25 IST
Disney's D23 Unveils Kingdom Hearts 4 and New X-Men Cast Amid Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Walt Disney and Square Enix unveiled a much-anticipated preview of 'Kingdom Hearts 4' at their fan convention in Anaheim. The event coincided with celebrations marking 25 years of the high-grossing franchise.

Adding to the excitement, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the new 'X-Men' film cast during Disney's D23 fan event, making it one of the most anticipated announcements. The biennial event serves as Disney's largest platform for showcasing upcoming films and series.

The convention was marred by somber news as Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in 'Nashville' and 'Heroes,' was reported dead at 36. Her passing left fans mourning a vibrant star who brought much joy to audiences.

TRENDING

1
Overnight Assault: Russian Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Port

Overnight Assault: Russian Strike Hits Key Ukrainian Port

Ukraine
2
Asian Markets Rise Amidst Oil Price Jitters and Economic Data Anticipation

Asian Markets Rise Amidst Oil Price Jitters and Economic Data Anticipation

United States
3
Mbappe Shines as Real Madrid Secures Victory in Pre-Season Final

Mbappe Shines as Real Madrid Secures Victory in Pre-Season Final

Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Hurdles: Impact of West Asia Conflict

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Hurdles: Impact of West Asia Conflict

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Digital Trade to Local Jobs: OECD Reveals How Services Growth Is Reshaping Labour Markets

OECD Urges Smarter Tree-Farming Policies to Boost Climate Resilience and Rural Growth

Korea’s Fiscal Crossroads: IMF Study Weighs Debt Stability Against Short-Term Growth Risks

Can Climate-Smart Agriculture Secure Uzbekistan’s Farms Against a Growing Water Crisis?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026