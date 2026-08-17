Disney's D23 Unveils Kingdom Hearts 4 and New X-Men Cast Amid Tragedy

Walt Disney and Square Enix unveiled a much-anticipated preview of 'Kingdom Hearts 4' at their fan convention in Anaheim. The event coincided with celebrations marking 25 years of the high-grossing franchise.

Adding to the excitement, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the new 'X-Men' film cast during Disney's D23 fan event, making it one of the most anticipated announcements. The biennial event serves as Disney's largest platform for showcasing upcoming films and series.

The convention was marred by somber news as Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in 'Nashville' and 'Heroes,' was reported dead at 36. Her passing left fans mourning a vibrant star who brought much joy to audiences.