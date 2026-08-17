Mbappe Shines as Real Madrid Secures Victory in Pre-Season Final

In a commanding display, Real Madrid clinched a 3-0 victory against Schalke in their final pre-season friendly, with Kylian Mbappe among the goal scorers. The match also marked the debut of new signing Yan Diomande. Under the guidance of returning manager Jose Mourinho, the team remains unbeaten in four pre-season games.

Mbappe wasted no time, putting Madrid ahead after just five minutes following a defensive lapse by Schalke. Javier Huijsen doubled the lead with a header shortly after, while substitute Espi secured the win in the second half. New arrivals Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva featured prominently in the starting lineup.

Manager Mourinho expressed satisfaction with the team's progress, acknowledging the varying levels of readiness among players. "There is a clear difference in rhythm and intensity," Mourinho noted. However, both established and new players are gradually meshing well. Marc Cucurella, another recent signing, shared his eagerness to start the new season, expressing confidence in the team’s potential.