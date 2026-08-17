Hope for Resolution: JMM Leader Confident in End to Jharkhand Student Protests

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Manoj Pandey expressed optimism that the talks between student protesters and the Jharkhand government would resolve longstanding issues. The protest, in its 24th day, centers on alleged examination irregularities, but Pandey believes today's discussions will lead to a positive resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 11:21 IST
Hope for Resolution: JMM Leader Confident in End to Jharkhand Student Protests
JMM's Manoj Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The impasse between the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) student protesters and the state government might soon see a breakthrough. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey asserted that a resolution is within reach as discussions were set to take place today.

Pandey expressed confidence that students would approach the dialogue with optimism, anticipating that an agreement could potentially end the nearly month-long strike. He emphasized the need for mutual faith and the willingness to find common ground.

The state government's commitment to reform was highlighted by Pandey, who stressed the importance of students returning to their studies. Moreover, the suggestion to involve legal experts in discussions was acknowledged as a constructive step towards clarity and resolution.

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