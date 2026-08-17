Avika Gor Eliminated from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' in Thrilling Challenge

Avika Gor exits 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' following a tense horror-themed treasure hunt against Orry. Despite completing her task in over 13 minutes compared to Orry's 10, Avika reflects on the show's demanding nature and recalls her previous, more challenging season in Argentina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 16:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 16:41 IST
Avika Gor Eliminated from 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' in Thrilling Challenge
Avika Gor (Image source: Avika's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

In a dramatic twist of events on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15', actor Avika Gor faced elimination after a nerve-wracking horror-themed treasure hunt against fellow contestant Orry. Orry managed to overcome the challenge in nearly 10 minutes, while Avika, known for her role in 'Balika Vadhu', took over 13 minutes, resulting in her elimination from the competition.

This season marks Avika's return to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' after previously participating in the Argentina edition back in 2019. Recently, Avika shared her journey on social media, posting several images accompanied by a broken heart emoji, reflecting on her time in the reality show with the caption '#KKK15 (broken heart emoji) @colorstv.'

During a conversation with ANI, Avika disclosed the relentless nature of the show, noting that although physically and mentally taxing, her earlier appearance was more grueling. She remarked that, despite the intensity of this season's stunts, they were less daunting to her personally. However, observing others engage in emotionally and physically demanding tasks evoked a deep sense of empathy and posed emotional challenges.

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