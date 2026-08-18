Disney Sues FCC Over License Review

Disney and its ABC unit have filed a lawsuit against the Federal Communications Commission, challenging the early review of their eight station licenses. The media giant alleges that this move is a retaliatory action by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump has been vocal in urging broadcasters to cancel shows he finds unfavorable or critical. He has reportedly pressured the FCC multiple times to revoke ABC's broadcasting licenses.

The lawsuit was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, with Disney asserting that the FCC's actions are an attempt to intimidate and punish a network that stands firm against the administration's demands.