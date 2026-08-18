US Trumpets India's Voter ID System: A Model for Integrity

Former Chief Election Commissioner TS Krishnamurthy has endorsed the commendation by US President Donald Trump regarding India's voter identification mechanism, pointing out its effectiveness in curbing voter impersonation and electoral fraud. Krishnamurthy addressed recent remarks by Trump, which referenced the support of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for robust voter ID requirements.

Krishnamurthy noted the introduction of electronic photo identity cards in 1993 as a pivotal step in enhancing election integrity by thwarting non-citizen voting. He emphasized their significance alongside electronic voting machines in India's electoral framework. Trump's acknowledgment of the system, he said, reflects its long-standing success.

Highlighting differences between the Indian and US systems, Krishnamurthy noted the decentralized nature of US election management, which varies by state. He also underscored India's use of indelible ink as a safeguard, preventing repeat voting instances. Despite some political criticism, he urged a focus on Trump's remarks as a system endorsement rather than a personal critique.