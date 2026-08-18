Jharkhand's 'Abhar Yatra' Postponed Due to Weather, Inspires Examination Reforms

The 'Abhar Yatra' in Jharkhand, planned to celebrate examination reforms following student protests, has been postponed due to adverse weather. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the cancellation of exams conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited and plans for comprehensive reforms to ensure transparency and prevent future irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 20:13 IST
Jharkhand's 'Abhar Yatra' Postponed Due to Weather, Inspires Examination Reforms
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The much-anticipated 'Abhar Yatra', a march dedicated to thanking the Jharkhand government, has been postponed due to bad weather. The decision followed the cancellation of the JSSC CGL and other exams conducted by TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL), amid allegations of irregularities.

Originally slated for Tuesday, the march was organized to celebrate the outcome of a strong student movement, which saw the exams being annulled. Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the halt on all activities linked to TDPL, alongside a comprehensive inquiry into examination flaws dating back to 2014.

In light of these events, the government is set to introduce examination reforms, focusing on transparency and improved standards. A new portal invites students, teachers, and parents to contribute suggestions. Meanwhile, a committee led by IAS officer Amitabh Kaushal will spearhead the reform efforts in collaboration with educational experts.

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