Fadnavis Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' as Controlled Dialogue

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condemns Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Pune as a 'controlled monologue' with selective participation. He criticizes Congress for restricting diverse student input and slams their decision on Vande Mataram recitation as anti-constitutional, accusing them of vote-bank politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:47 IST
Fadnavis Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' as Controlled Dialogue
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has openly criticized Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's upcoming 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event in Pune as a 'controlled monologue.' Scheduled for August 22, Fadnavis alleges the event is orchestrated to include only participants aligned with a specific ideology, undermining the integrity of an open dialogue with the student community.

Addressing the media, Fadnavis argued that while engaging with youth is important, the event's authenticity is compromised by Congress's organizing practices. He claimed educational institutions run by Congress leaders are only registering their female students for the gathering, thereby limiting genuine, widespread student interaction.

In a broader critique, Fadnavis denounced a recent Congress decision to restrict Vande Mataram recital at their events to its first two stanzas. He labeled the move as 'anti-constitutional,' asserting that it reflects a 'slave mentality' inconsistent with the values of an independent India. Fadnavis claimed this stance betrays the constitutional vision of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, suggesting it panders to vote-bank politics. Despite the controversy, Pune City Police have granted conditional permission for the event, which targets student issues and is expected to attract between 8,000 and 10,000 attendees.

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