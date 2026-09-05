Aryna Sabalenka Energized by New York as US Open Defense Continues

Aryna Sabalenka is making her mark once again at the US Open, securing her spot in the round of 16 with a decisive straight-set victory over Kamilla Rakhimova. As she continues her pursuit of a third US Open title, Sabalenka discussed the relentless nature of tennis competition that fuels her desire to constantly improve.

In an interview shared by JioStar, the World No. 1 explained how facing formidable opponents pushes her to elevate her game. Sabalenka emphasized the dual roles players face—either being chased or chasing others—keeps her aspirations alive and enhances her performance. The continuous challenge, she noted, is integral to her love for the sport.

Beyond the court, Sabalenka stressed the significance of maintaining balance, enjoying downtime to rejuvenate for upcoming challenges. She praised the electrifying atmosphere of New York and its fans, expressing how the city's dynamic environment contributes positively to her performance. Sabalenka enjoys exploring the city, including its dining and shopping opportunities, which she says fuels her motivation.