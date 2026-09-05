Aryna Sabalenka Energized by New York as US Open Defense Continues

Aryna Sabalenka, a two-time US Open champion, advances to the round of 16 with straight-set wins. She reflects on the pressure and motivation derived from competitive tennis, emphasizing the importance of balancing professional intensity with personal relaxation. Sabalenka enjoys New York's vibrant atmosphere during her tournament stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 13:41 IST
Aryna Sabalenka Energized by New York as US Open Defense Continues
Aryna Sabalenka (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Aryna Sabalenka is making her mark once again at the US Open, securing her spot in the round of 16 with a decisive straight-set victory over Kamilla Rakhimova. As she continues her pursuit of a third US Open title, Sabalenka discussed the relentless nature of tennis competition that fuels her desire to constantly improve.

In an interview shared by JioStar, the World No. 1 explained how facing formidable opponents pushes her to elevate her game. Sabalenka emphasized the dual roles players face—either being chased or chasing others—keeps her aspirations alive and enhances her performance. The continuous challenge, she noted, is integral to her love for the sport.

Beyond the court, Sabalenka stressed the significance of maintaining balance, enjoying downtime to rejuvenate for upcoming challenges. She praised the electrifying atmosphere of New York and its fans, expressing how the city's dynamic environment contributes positively to her performance. Sabalenka enjoys exploring the city, including its dining and shopping opportunities, which she says fuels her motivation.

TRENDING

1
$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening Hardship

$500 Million for Ecuador: The Hard Part Is Fixing Finances Without Deepening...

Ecuador
2
UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

UN Experts Demand Answers Over Imran Ali’s Death in Custody

Pakistan
3
EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

EU Funding Offers a Heating Lifeline to Frontline Ukrainian Cities

Ukraine
4
Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Argentina to speed up sanctions on firms involved in Falklands oil projects

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Bioenergy Can Support Decarbonisation, but Its Economics Are Getting Tougher

The Hidden Trade-Off of AI in Higher Education

How the Platform Economy Turns Interface Design Into a Privacy Risk

Why Electrification Has Not Ended Energy Poverty in South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026