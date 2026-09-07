Chiikawa Swiped: Sushi Chain's Marketing Campaign Derails as Staff Steals Prizes

Japanese sushi chain Kura Sushi canceled its popular Chiikawa marketing campaign after staff stole promotional items to resell. The campaign attracted significant interest, but the scandal led to booking cancellations and a 2.5% drop in shares. The incident highlights challenges in collaborations with popular franchises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:45 IST
Chiikawa Swiped: Sushi Chain's Marketing Campaign Derails as Staff Steals Prizes

Kura Sushi, a leading conveyor-belt sushi chain in Japan, was forced to cancel its popular Chiikawa-themed marketing campaign after staff members misappropriated promotional items for online resale. The campaign, initially launched with high expectations, saw near-full bookings across their outlets due to its significant popularity.

Despite the buzz, revelations that staff had been stealing giveaway items have caused a backlash, leading to mass cancellation of reservations. The fallout from the scandal saw Kura Sushi's shares drop by 2.5% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, standing in stark contrast to a general rise in the market.

The incident has put a spotlight on the potential pitfalls of corporate collaborations with beloved franchises like Chiikawa. Despite its challenges, Chiikawa continues to thrive, with record sales from its latest film release and a fervent fanbase including notable figures like Japan's Finance Minister.

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